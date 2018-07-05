 

DA and EFF at odds over Brakpan land occupation

2018-07-05 08:30

Kimberly Mutandiro

An EFF-supported land occupation in the Old Brakpan township has elicited condemnation from the DA, GroundUp reports.

"This is a political stunt," says the area's ward councillor Brandon Pretorius.

Last week, GroundUp reported that the EFF facilitated a land occupation in the area. Metro police later removed the occupiers and their shacks were demolished. But some people have begun to return.

EFF leaders in charge have assured the reoccupation, indicating they will be taking the matter to court.

ALSO READ: EFF leaves Ramaphosa's budget debate after calling for the occupation of land

"They should stop encouraging people to occupy that piece of land unlawfully," said Pretorius. "The problem is that we are getting people from as far as Soweto occupying the land and at this stage, it is difficult to say who are the real beneficiaries for that land."

But people occupying the land want the councillor to address them in person.

"We have been waiting for the councillor to come and address us, but every time he sends metro police," says Lewis Sithole, one of the occupiers.

DA caucus leader for Ekhurhuleni, Phillip de Lange, has confirmed that a meeting will be held in two weeks in which Pretorius will be addressing the occupiers.

So far, about 30 people have finished rebuilding their shacks. Others are slowly coming back, hoping that they will not be forced to move again.

'This land is my only hope'

Martha Ntuli has started rebuilding. After her shack was demolished she, her three children and grandchild were accommodated at nearby shacks belonging to occupiers who are waiting for their case to be finalised in court. One of the occupiers allowed her to use a vacant shack on his stand.

Ntuli insists that it is time to rebuild. She is using cheaper wooden material to rebuild. Metro police confiscated her aluminium material, she said.

"Well-wishers have given me material to rebuild my shack. I cannot go back to my grandparents' home. l am too old to live with them now," the 37-year-old says.

Martha Nthuli and her daughter Simpiwe
Martha Nthuli and her daughter Simpiwe stand next to the shack that they are rebuilding. (Kimberly Mutandiro/GroundUp)


Ntuli had been renting a shack in Slovo, 5km from Springs. She had gone to live in Slovo after leaving a farm compound in Devon where she lived with her grandparents. A friend had told her about the Old Brakpan township land allocation.

She is a single mother and unemployed.

"This land is my only hope for giving my three children a home," she says.

ALSO READ: Land occupation: The police will get tired and you will get the land – Malema

Joseph Mthimunyi and his wife have also started rebuilding. They had been homeless before they came to the Old Brakpan location. They are now rebuilding a shack using cardboard.

"We cannot afford to buy anymore aluminium material. As long as the supporting poles are strong the cardboard box shack will do for now. If it rains, that's another story," says Mthimunyi.

Sesi Ndlovu, chairperson of the EFF in the ward, said they would oppose the demolitions in court.

"It is a violation of human rights to forcefully remove people from a place they have lived in for more than 24 hours," he says.

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  johannesburg  |  land expropriation  |  housing  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

BREAKING: Suspect shot dead after attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg

2018-07-05 07:56

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track

With obvious reference to some poop being scooped, Barkpost.com turned to their beloved dogs to get an objective opinion on this disputed track. Here’s what they thought...

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 09:50 AM
Road name: Camps Bay Drive

Bellville 09:42 AM
Road name: Tienie Meyer Bypass

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 