DA announces 2019 premier candidates

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday announced its list of candidates nominated for the position of premier in their respective provinces ahead of its 2019 election campaign.

"This Friday, we received a total of 31 applications from premier candidates across the country," DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said in a statement

"These nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a candidate will be selected from the process."

The selection panels were made up of members of the party's federal executive and provincial executives.

Selfe said that the party was "resolute in governing the Western Cape with an increased majority and becoming the largest party in Northern Cape and Gauteng".

The candidates are as follows:

WESTERN CAPE

