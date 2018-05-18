 

DA asks High Court to set aside former spy boss Fraser's appointment

2018-05-18 19:20

Jan Gerber

Correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser in Parliament. (File photo: Paul Herman, News24)

Correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser in Parliament. (File photo: Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA filed papers in the Pretoria High Court on Friday to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of former spy boss Arthur Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services set aside.

This after the Constitutional Court dismissed an earlier application by the DA, which asked for exclusive jurisdiction, alternatively direct access to the court, to have Fraser's appointment set aside.

On May 2 the court ruled that it was not in the interest of justice to grant direct access and that the matter was not urgent.

"In these circumstances, the DA has no option but to approach the High Court for relief," the court papers read.

READ: Arthur Fraser skips first pre-budget presser in Parliament for 'urgent matter'

The DA now argues that the matter is "semi-urgent".

Last month Fraser was removed as director general of the State Security Agency only for him to be appointed as commissioner of correctional services, amid allegations that he tried to scupper an investigation into him.

This after Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe alleged in court papers that Fraser, whom he was investigating, prevented him from doing his work. 

Fraser, a central figure in investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers, is alleged to have operated a parallel intelligence agency and siphoned off millions of rands.

Fraser denies the allegations against him and says it is part of a "malicious" campaign aimed to "discredit" him.

"Our legal action seeks an order declaring that the President's recent appointment of Arthur Fraser violated the President's constitutional obligation to appoint a National Commissioner who is sufficiently conscientious, has enough credibility to do this important job effectively and is of good character," chairperson of the DA's federal council James Selfe said in a statement.

"Fraser is a deeply compromised individual who is not fit to hold such a vital position within government, and the DA argues that the President failed in his constitutional obligations by appointing him."

READ: Why was intelligence inspector hounded?

Like in their application to the Constitutional Court, the DA's argument rests on the Semilane-case - the DA's successful court bid to remove Menzi Simelane as National Director of Public Prosecutions where the court held that "ignoring prima facie indications of dishonesty is wholly inconsistent with the end sought to be achieved".

The DA had earlier asked Ramaphosa for reasons for Fraser's appointment, but these have not been forthcoming.

The DA cited Ramaphosa, Fraser, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and his deputy concerned with correctional services Thabang Makwetla, as respondents in the matter.

Since his appointment as commissioner of correctional services, Fraser has kept a low profile, which continued on Thursday as he broke with convention and did not attend the press briefing before Masutha's budget vote debate due to an unspecified "urgent matter".

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  arthur fraser  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: At least eight killed in Texas school shooting; Steinhoff will finally release its results; and Royal wedding excitement mounts

2018-05-18 18:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 