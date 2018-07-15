DA bans provincial leaders from sitting on selection panels - for now

The Democratic Alliance announced on Sunday that provincial leaders would not serve on its selection panels until it could seek legal opinion "on its future deliberations".

"Until this process is concluded, provincial leaders will not serve on selection panels. Both of these recommendations were accepted," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement on Sunday, following a two-day sitting of the party's Federal Council.

He said the Federal Council had been scheduled to discuss proposed amendments to the Regulations for the Nomination of Candidates.

"The proposed amendments generated healthy internal debate. A sub-committee was formed to make a proposal, and this sub-committee met this weekend and took advice from the Federal Legal Commission," said Maimane.

The issue stems from a proposal that would allow for provincial leaders to serve as members on selection panels where public representatives are selected on a national and provincial level.



Meanwhile, the party has also extended to the end of July its deadline for premier candidate applications to be submitted.

The party wanted to "draw the best talent possible" and "attract candidates who will embody the values of the party" ahead of the 2019 elections.

All provinces would then finalise their premier candidates process by August 18.

Previously, on July 1, the party announced its list of candidates nominated for the position of premier.

Kwazulu-Natal and Free State only had two names put forward, while Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape only had one.

At the time, federal council chairperson James Selfe said that a total of 31 applications had been received from across the country.

The nominees were then due to appear before selections panels for each province – with the selection panels to be made up of members of the party's federal executive and provincial executives.

