 

DA bans provincial leaders from sitting on selection panels - for now

2018-07-15 15:48

Correspondent

The Democratic Alliance announced on Sunday that provincial leaders would not serve on its selection panels until it could seek legal opinion "on its future deliberations".

"Until this process is concluded, provincial leaders will not serve on selection panels. Both of these recommendations were accepted," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement on Sunday, following a two-day sitting of the party's Federal Council.

He said the Federal Council had been scheduled to discuss proposed amendments to the Regulations for the Nomination of Candidates.

"The proposed amendments generated healthy internal debate. A sub-committee was formed to make a proposal, and this sub-committee met this weekend and took advice from the Federal Legal Commission," said Maimane.

The issue stems from a proposal that would allow for provincial leaders to serve as members on selection panels where public representatives are selected on a national and provincial level.

Meanwhile, the party has also extended to the end of July its deadline for premier candidate applications to be submitted.

The party wanted to "draw the best talent possible" and "attract candidates who will embody the values of the party" ahead of the 2019 elections. 

All provinces would then finalise their premier candidates process by August 18.

Previously, on July 1, the party announced its list of candidates nominated for the position of premier.

Kwazulu-Natal and Free State only had two names put forward, while Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape only had one.

At the time, federal council chairperson James Selfe said that a total of 31 applications had been received from across the country.

The nominees were then due to appear before selections panels for each province – with the selection panels to be made up of members of the party's federal executive and provincial executives.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Athletics coach arrested on rape charge

2018-07-15 13:51

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 