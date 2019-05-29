 

DA blasts Gauteng premier Makhura's new cabinet

2019-05-29 11:56

Alex Mitchley

David Makhura (Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24)

David Makhura (Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA has blasted Gauteng Premier David Makhura's cabinet, saying that a number of his MECs have a dismal track record in government.

Following the announcement of the cabinet on Wednesday, DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the list was concerning, but not surprising.

"The appointment of Faith Mazibuko as MEC for community safety is an absolute disaster," Msimanga said in a statement.

"How can she uphold law and order after her racist rants against staff members over combi courts just before the election? This was an abuse of state resources for electioneering purposes if ever there was."

In March this year, as election season started heating up, Mazibuko's rant was captured in an audio clip that went viral.

LISTEN: Leaked recording captures ANC MEC's rant over expedited delivery

News24 reported that a furious-sounding Mazibuko could be heard demanding that planned "combi courts", which can be used for a variety of sporting codes, would help bring the ANC votes in the May 8 polls.

During her tirade, she chastised two senior staffers – believed to be an Indian woman and white woman – for talking back to her.

"That's why some departments, they don't want to see a white woman or any Indian woman! It's not about racism. It's because you like talking English!" Mazibuko was heard saying.

READ: MEC Mazibuko's utterances 'totally unacceptable' - Gauteng Premier David Makhura

At the time, Makhura said the utterances were unacceptable and inconsistent with what he expected from MECs.

Msimanga also said that the appointment of Lebogang Maile as Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC was a step in the wrong direction.

"This portfolio has been mismanaged by successive MECs, leaving the most needy in the province homeless. His appointment is clearly a move to keep Makhura's foes within the ANC close at hand," Msimanga said.

The DA also took exception to Panyaza Lesufi's transfer from education to finance.

"Panyaza Lesufi is a spin doctor. What does he know about finance? The DA will ask Moroka Swallows whether they will provide a reference as to his capabilities," Msimanga said.

Msimanga added that Jacob Mamabolo's new role as Roads and Transport MEC also left much to be desired.

"In his previous capacity as MEC for Infrastructure Development, his many speeches and boasts amounted to very little substance. Under his watch, the Bank of Lisbon fire occurred, while many faults with other provincially owned buildings were identified, but no steps were taken to address these life-threatening issues."

Here is Makhura's new cabinet that will be sworn in on Thursday:

 - Panyaza Lesufi: finance and e-government

 - Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: education

 - Faith Mazibuko: community safety

 - Lebogang Maile: human settlements, urban planning and cooperative governance and traditional affairs

 - Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: social development

 - Jacob Mamabolo: public transport and road infrastructure

 - Tasneem Motara: infrastructure development and property management

 - Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: economic development, agriculture and environment

 - Mbali Hlophe: sport, arts, culture and recreation

 - Dr Bandile Masuku: health


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mecs  |  solly msimanga  |  david makhura  |  gauteng
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brian Molefe failed to get go-ahead for massive Transnet locomotive price hike, inquiry hears

58 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 28 2019-05-28 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 