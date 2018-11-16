 

DA calls for investigation into Ramaphosa family, Bosasa relationship

2018-11-16 22:16

Kaveel Singh

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: AFP)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called for a full investigation into the relationship between Bosasa and the Ramaphosa family.

"This investigation should cover all payments made to any member of the Ramaphosa family from Bosasa and African Global Operations. [It should also] cover the business relationship between Bosasa and President Cyril Ramaphosa's son," he said on Friday.

Ramaphosa backtracked on a response he gave before the National Assembly 10 days ago about a R500 000 payment from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, allegedly for the benefit of his son, Andile.

Ramaphosa said the October 2017 payment was actually a donation towards his ANC presidential campaign, which he states was made without his knowledge.

This emerged in a letter Ramaphosa wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly dated November 14, saying he had inadvertently provided incorrect information in his initial response.

Maimane said Ramaphosa should "come clean" and disclose all payments received by him, his family, and his campaign from Bosasa.

Payment is 'another example of ANC's web of corruption'

He said certain facts had to be established including whether Ramaphosa solicited the donation and if contracts have been awarded to Bosasa as payback.

He also criticised Ramaphosa for claiming he was unaware of the payment.

"He claims not to have known about state capture when it was happening right in front of him, and now he claims not to have known about this dodgy payment to his own campaign."

Maimane said that while Ramaphosa could claim he only discovered the VBS Mutual Bank saga too late, "he couldn't run from Bosasa quite so easily".

"Just like VBS, this is another example of how the ANC's web of corruption works. A company (Bosasa) receives billions in state tenders, then pays bribes to senior ANC figures, and donates money to the ANC and its candidates through hard-to-track trust accounts, all the while looting public money meant for services to the poor."

