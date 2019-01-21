 

DA campaign vehicle goes missing in KZN

2019-01-21 16:13

Kaveel Singh

A DA flag waving in the wind. (Gallo, File)

A DA flag waving in the wind. (Gallo, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance's leader in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised the police, claiming that they were slow to act after a campaign vehicle was stolen in Durban over the weekend.

The party launched an appeal on social media on Sunday after the vehicle was stolen in Morningside. It was recovered later the same day.

"After we reported the matter to the police and made a public appeal on social media, we received the anonymous call alerting us to its location.

"Despite our best efforts in notifying the police of this development, they did not act and were not on the scene when the vehicle was recovered," DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said on Monday.

"It is only when I followed the lead myself that the vehicle was recovered [on Monday]. The DA is disappointed by the police's conduct - an experience too many South Africans go through when they report crime."

He added: "Criminals are getting away with murder because they know that the police does not care about the welfare of the people."

Public assistance

Mncwango thanked the public for their assistance.

"The party wishes to extend its gratitude to the anonymous caller who gave us a lead as to the whereabouts of the vehicle, leading to its recovery."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were investigating the matter after the vehicle was found in Avoca.

He said they were aware of Mncwango's allegations, adding that it was being addressed.

"The cluster commander has been [asked] to investigate the allegations and ensure that those responsible for failure to act are brought to book."

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, praised Mncwango for immediately bringing the complaint to his attention.

"We want to also encourage anyone who experiences poor service delivery at our police stations to raise their concerns immediately with police management. We do not expect such behaviour from our police officials and we will definitely deal with those officials very decisively should it be brought to our attention," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OVERVIEW: #NPAInquiry hears testimony from acting NDPP Ramaite, former SCCU head Jordaan on first day

2019-01-21 15:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Firefighters leave Overstrand with song and dance
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 