DA campaign vehicle goes missing in KZN

The Democratic Alliance's leader in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised the police, claiming that they were slow to act after a campaign vehicle was stolen in Durban over the weekend.

The party launched an appeal on social media on Sunday after the vehicle was stolen in Morningside. It was recovered later the same day.

"After we reported the matter to the police and made a public appeal on social media, we received the anonymous call alerting us to its location.

"Despite our best efforts in notifying the police of this development, they did not act and were not on the scene when the vehicle was recovered," DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said on Monday.

"It is only when I followed the lead myself that the vehicle was recovered [on Monday]. The DA is disappointed by the police's conduct - an experience too many South Africans go through when they report crime."

He added: "Criminals are getting away with murder because they know that the police does not care about the welfare of the people."

Public assistance

Mncwango thanked the public for their assistance.

"The party wishes to extend its gratitude to the anonymous caller who gave us a lead as to the whereabouts of the vehicle, leading to its recovery."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were investigating the matter after the vehicle was found in Avoca.

He said they were aware of Mncwango's allegations, adding that it was being addressed.

"The cluster commander has been [asked] to investigate the allegations and ensure that those responsible for failure to act are brought to book."

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, praised Mncwango for immediately bringing the complaint to his attention.

"We want to also encourage anyone who experiences poor service delivery at our police stations to raise their concerns immediately with police management. We do not expect such behaviour from our police officials and we will definitely deal with those officials very decisively should it be brought to our attention," he said.



