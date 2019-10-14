 

DA Cape Town motion of no confidence against JP Smith suspended

2019-10-14 17:52
JP Smith. (Peter Abrahams, Netwerk24)

JP Smith. (Peter Abrahams, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA Cape Town caucus deputy leader JP Smith has dodged a motion of no confidence after it was withdrawn on Monday.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela told News24 the motion was suspended.

"We agreed on mediation," Madikizela said.

Smith was, according to a letter calling for the motion, accused of "destructive behaviour" and driving disunity within the caucus, IOL reported.

It was alleged that during this year's election campaign, Smith led meetings that "plotted against" and planned the "removal" of DA metro regional chairperson Grant Twigg.

Last week, Twigg survived a motion of no confidence himself after being accused of not differentiating between party and state, as well as abusing his official position as a Mayco member in order to be re-elected, EWN reported.

Smith told IOL the motion against him was a form of "retaliation" and "tit for tat".

He charged he had been through this before and people "will come after you" when you "stand up and speak out".

According to the Mail and Guardian, the motion tabled by Courtney van Wyk noted findings of the Steenhuisen report into tensions in the party in the metro, which he charged found Smith at the "centre of heightened tensions and disunity within the caucus".

The motion read that several formal complaints of destructive and egregious behaviour had been reported to the caucus executive.

On Monday morning, Smith told News24 it was an "internal caucus matter and in terms of caucus discipline I am not entitled to discuss it".

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    da  |  jp smith  |  cape town  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drought: Cape Town moving closer to maximum 'advisable' water use per day

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 18:06 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 17:49 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Happy Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-13 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 