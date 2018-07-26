DA caucus discusses withdrawing motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

What To Read Next

The DA Cape Town caucus is currently engaged in last-minute talks to discuss withdrawing the planned motion of no confidence against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The City of Cape Town council was due to sit at 10:00.

The councillors are meeting amid reports that a deal has been struck between De Lille and the party's top brass

De Lille told News24 on Thursday morning that caucus is meeting, but that they need to agree to the proposals before it was official.

She therefore didn't want to pre-empt the caucus's decision and would only provide comment thereafter.

DA deputy federal council chair Natasha Mazzone told News24 that the decision is not official yet and internal meetings are currently taking place.

Deputy Cape Town caucus leader JP Smith was unavailable for comment. He was in a meeting until 10:00, he said.

The motion against De Lille was due to be the second brought by her own party against her. She survived a similar motion of no confidence against her in February by one vote.



Council speaker Dirk Smit was also expected to face a motion of no confidence, tabled by the opposition ANC.

