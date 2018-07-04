DA chief whip wishes Lennit Max well as replacement waits in the wings

Lennit Max resigned from the Western Cape legislature to take up a new role as Police Minister Bheki Cele's special advisor. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

DA chief whip Mark Wiley has wished Lennit Max well in his new position advising Police Minister Bheki Cele and says his replacement will be announced shortly.

After taking up a 12-month contract with Cele on Sunday, Max said he was left frustrated and angry that his offer to utilise his policing and community safety experience in the province was declined.

He confirmed his resignation as a member of the provincial legislature, where he had been chairperson of culture and sport.

Max said during a media briefing on Monday that he could no longer sit idle as a trained police officer, watching operas and visiting libraries and archives, while people were being killed on the Cape Flats.

He was still part of the DA but provincial party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said this week that Max had effectively walked away from the party and should do the "honourable thing" by resigning as a member.

Max's past positions include provincial police commissioner and community safety MEC. This was after he had worked his way up the ranks in the police.

Wiley said on Wednesday that they had chosen to use Max's legal expertise as an advocate with the conduct committee.

"He was minister of community safety and there was also lots of tension there and he was removed by the premier," he said during a briefing on the DA's quarterly performance in the legislature.

"We get a lot of experts who are not necessarily deployed in their area of expertise… I used him where I felt he could play a significant role."

Wiley said they had already identified Max's replacement and would make an announcement soon.