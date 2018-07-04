 

DA chief whip wishes Lennit Max well as replacement waits in the wings

2018-07-04 15:18

Jenna Etheridge

Lennit Max resigned from the Western Cape legislature to take up a new role as Police Minister Bheki Cele's special advisor. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Lennit Max resigned from the Western Cape legislature to take up a new role as Police Minister Bheki Cele's special advisor. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA chief whip Mark Wiley has wished Lennit Max well in his new position advising Police Minister Bheki Cele and says his replacement will be announced shortly.

After taking up a 12-month contract with Cele on Sunday, Max said he was left frustrated and angry that his offer to utilise his policing and community safety experience in the province was declined.

ALSO READ: Here come the men in hats – Lennit Max gushes about new boss Bheki Cele

He confirmed his resignation as a member of the provincial legislature, where he had been chairperson of culture and sport.

Max said during a media briefing on Monday that he could no longer sit idle as a trained police officer, watching operas and visiting libraries and archives, while people were being killed on the Cape Flats.

He was still part of the DA but provincial party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said this week that Max had effectively walked away from the party and should do the "honourable thing" by resigning as a member.

Tension

Max's past positions include provincial police commissioner and community safety MEC. This was after he had worked his way up the ranks in the police.

Wiley said on Wednesday that they had chosen to use Max's legal expertise as an advocate with the conduct committee.

ALSO READ: Lennit Max 'must do the honourable thing and resign as a member' - DA

"He was minister of community safety and there was also lots of tension there and he was removed by the premier," he said during a briefing on the DA's quarterly performance in the legislature.

"We get a lot of experts who are not necessarily deployed in their area of expertise… I used him where I felt he could play a significant role."

Wiley said they had already identified Max's replacement and would make an announcement soon.

Read more on:    da  |  lennit max  |  cape town  |  politics  |  police

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Jiba will refrain from entering NPA offices' – lawyer

2018-07-04 14:33

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Armed robbers steal man's watch in Pretoria
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 3 2018-07-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 