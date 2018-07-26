 

DA confirms deal reached with De Lille for public disciplinary hearing

2018-07-26 16:50

Paul Herman

Patricia de Lille. (Gallo images)

Patricia de Lille. (Gallo images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille about her ongoing issues with the party, which includes allowing an open disciplinary hearing.

"Both parties have agreed to a speedy disciplinary process, including a hearing that will take place over three days in August," deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone said in a statement.

"In line with the agreement, the motion of no confidence [in] Mayor De Lille that was scheduled to take place today in the City of Cape Town council, has been withdrawn."

In addition, the agreement would make space for De Lille to be held accountable in a fair and reasonable manner for findings of independent council led-investigations, such as the upcoming Bowman's report into her conduct, she continued.

ALSO READ: 'What must be, will be' - De Lille ahead of motion of no confidence

"Upon Mayor De Lille's insistence, the party will appoint a [federal legal commission] panel, and the prosecution will be led by an independent senior prosecutor and will be open to the media.

"This agreement states that we will all strive to conclude the matter as soon as possible.

"We are working to ensure that the DA caucus, the mayoral committee and functions of the City are focused on putting the people of Cape Town first."

At the same time on Thursday, DA councillor Marian Nieuwoudt officially withdrew the motion of no confidence in De Lille, saying other channels had opened up to address the concerns she had about the mayor.

The council sitting continues on Thursday with a debate on the fitness of Speaker Dirk Smit to hold his position, brought by the opposition ANC.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: Let the people speak - Tears, boos and a mention of Nkandla as Gauteng has its say

2018-07-26 16:43

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Why do dogs eat grass?

All of us have seen our dogs happily grazing in our gardens, especially enjoying the uncut long grass on the edges.

 

Paws

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 