 

DA councillor and husband found covered in blood, beaten to death

2019-05-31 19:36

Jenni Evans

Monica Deniacos. (Image via Facebook)

A DA councillor and her husband were found beaten to death at their home in Dealesville after a suspected robbery, Free State police said on Friday. 

Brigadier Sam Makhele said the horrific discovery of Monica and Basil Deniacos was made when the couple's helper arrived at 07:30.

Monica was found lying in the passage, covered in blood, and her pensioner husband's body was found between the bed and wall, also covered in blood. 

"It is suspected that the couple were battered with a blunt object," said Makhele. 

The family's Toyota bakkie was also missing from their home. Police are investigating two cases of murder, and house robbery, and vowed to catch the perpetrators. 

"We will work tirelessly to resolve this ruthless killing of this elderly couple," said Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe. 

"We established a multi-disciplinary team consisting of skillful organized crime investigators and those from the Hawks, with the support of information gatherers from crime intelligence, and will tirelessly work on this case to ensure speedy resolution and to bring perpetrators to book," said Sempe. 

Police asked the community to assist with any information but to also be careful as the suspects might be armed. 

Tips can passed through to Warrant Officer Hennie Brummer on 082 466 8604. 

The DA said it was saddened to hear about their deaths. 

"Councillor Deniacos always served the community of Tokologo (Dealesville, Boshof and Hertzogville) to the best of her abilities and was a much loved public representative of the party as its sole representative on the Tokologo Council since 2016," the party said. 

The party said she was also a prominent business woman in Dealesville. It trusted the police to get to the bottom of the case and arrest the perpetrators. 

