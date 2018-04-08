DA dealing with objection around a second deputy to James Selfe

The Democratic Alliance’s new federal executive may have been elected and announced on Sunday, but the addition of a second deputy federal council chairperson position is still up in the air.

An objection was lodged at the party's federal congress in Tshwane on Sunday just before election results were announced.

It involves an initial amendment suggestion to add a second deputy federal council chairperson position. DA MP Thomas Walters was elected as first deputy.

James Selfe - who returned unopposed as federal council chairperson - said the party has asked its legal federal commission chairperson Glynnis Breytenbach to deal with the objection.

"The constitution is very clear. It says ... the federal council shall, during congress, elect a deputy [federal council] chairperson… that was changed to two deputy [federal council] chairpersons.

"In our view and some other people’s view that was not the correct decision to take,” Selfe told News24 on the sidelines of the conference following the results announcement.

Some delegates on Sunday became frustrated during discussions, after the initial amendment suggestion - to add a second deputy post - was not dealt with prior to votes being cast on Sunday morning.

The DA's federal council had taken the decision that an appointment of a second deputy would be made after congress, during the new federal council's first sitting, were the amendment to pass.

Objecting delegates though rejected being made to vote for a position before it was formally adopted into the DA's Constitution.

