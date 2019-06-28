 

DA, EFF walk out of Zikalala's KZN SOPA over presence of Zuma, King Goodwill

2019-06-28 14:24

Clive Ndou, The Witness

Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Gallo Images, file)

Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA and EFF walked out of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala's State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday over a protocol issue relating to the presence of guests, including former president Jacob Zuma.

Zikalala's SOPA got off to a rocky start in the legislature, with DA and EFF MPLs staging a walkout in protest against the presence of some guests in the House.

The two opposition parties said the presence of the guests, including Zuma and Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, was in contravention of the legislature's rules, as Speaker Nontembeko Boyce had failed to consult them before bringing the guests into the House.

Zikalala, meanwhile, speaking to a majority house, announced a raft of measures to end political killings, combat corruption and revive the province’s economy.

READ MORE: State power can be 'as dangerous as having no power' - Zuma says ANC leaders toning down party resolutions

Zikalala singled out corruption as one of social ills that had to be defeated if the province were to prosper.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Office of the premier will work together with civil society, the faith-based community and traditional leaders to lead efforts to mobilise society in a campaign against this scourge, popularise whistle-blowing and nurture a culture of clean government," he said.

As part of measures to root out corruption, the provincial government would be setting up an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Hotline and beefing up security around senior government officials within the finance and procurement units of departments and municipalities.

"A panel will be set up to review all big contracts," Zikalala said.

On political killings, Zikalala said the provincial government was in the process of finalising a plan that would guide departments in the implementation of recommendations by the Moerane Commission, which investigated political assassinations in the province.

READ MORE: Friday Briefing - How Zuma will try to dodge Zondo

The commission recommended that the provincial government should take steps to ensure that councillors and other political office bearers did not have any influence in the awarding of tenders.

"We have already prepared a detailed implementation framework to ensure that the recommendations are implemented by the various entities listed in the report," he said.

On the economy, Zikalala said the provincial government would increase its support to small businesses, invest in the province’s Special Economic Zones in Durban and Richards Bay, and develop programmes to grow the province’s tourism industry.

Read more on:    king goodwill zwelethini  |  sihle zikalala  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  sopa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

State power can be 'as dangerous as having no power' - Zuma says ANC leaders toning down party resolutions

2019-06-28 14:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double delight in tonight's draw! 2019-06-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 