DA, EFF walk out of Zikalala's KZN SOPA over presence of Zuma, King Goodwill

The DA and EFF walked out of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala's State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday over a protocol issue relating to the presence of guests, including former president Jacob Zuma.

Zikalala's SOPA got off to a rocky start in the legislature, with DA and EFF MPLs staging a walkout in protest against the presence of some guests in the House.

The two opposition parties said the presence of the guests, including Zuma and Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, was in contravention of the legislature's rules, as Speaker Nontembeko Boyce had failed to consult them before bringing the guests into the House.

Zikalala, meanwhile, speaking to a majority house, announced a raft of measures to end political killings, combat corruption and revive the province’s economy.

READ MORE: State power can be 'as dangerous as having no power' - Zuma says ANC leaders toning down party resolutions

Zikalala singled out corruption as one of social ills that had to be defeated if the province were to prosper.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Office of the premier will work together with civil society, the faith-based community and traditional leaders to lead efforts to mobilise society in a campaign against this scourge, popularise whistle-blowing and nurture a culture of clean government," he said.

As part of measures to root out corruption, the provincial government would be setting up an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Hotline and beefing up security around senior government officials within the finance and procurement units of departments and municipalities.

"A panel will be set up to review all big contracts," Zikalala said.

On political killings, Zikalala said the provincial government was in the process of finalising a plan that would guide departments in the implementation of recommendations by the Moerane Commission, which investigated political assassinations in the province.

READ MORE: Friday Briefing - How Zuma will try to dodge Zondo

The commission recommended that the provincial government should take steps to ensure that councillors and other political office bearers did not have any influence in the awarding of tenders.

"We have already prepared a detailed implementation framework to ensure that the recommendations are implemented by the various entities listed in the report," he said.

On the economy, Zikalala said the provincial government would increase its support to small businesses, invest in the province’s Special Economic Zones in Durban and Richards Bay, and develop programmes to grow the province’s tourism industry.