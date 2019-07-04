DA effort to oust Bobani boosted by Malema's decision not to vote with opposition in hung metros

The DA's efforts to oust Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani have been further enhanced by EFF leader Julius Malema who announced that he would no longer vote with the ANC in hung metros.



Malema announced during a media briefing at the party's headquarters on Tuesday that the EFF would not vote with any party, including the DA and ANC, in council.

The DA in the metro has been in closed talks with the ANC in an effort to oust Bobani.

An insider told News24 the DA had even offered the ANC the mayoral position if an alliance was formed to remove Bobani.

Another proposal was for former mayor Athol Trollip to resume his position and for the ANC to take majority seats in mayoral committees.

The ANC had, however, rejected this offer, the insider said.

"We will wait until 2021. The people of Nelson Mandela Bay have spoken. They wanted a change and we are not in the position to change that decision. We are sure of a win in 2021. We will never vote with the DA," the insider added.

Another source said the decision by Malema to remove the EFF from any partnerships in hung metros was a "blessing in disguise".

The source added the DA was now in a position to test its muscle against the alliance, which was responsible for removing Trollip.

Nelson Mandela Bay is led by Bobani in a coalition with the ANC, EFF and AIC.

With the coalition intact, Bobani has the backing of 61 council members to ensure he remains mayor. The EFF has six seats in council. The DA and its coalition partners, Cope and the ACDP, have 59.

The DA was also in talks with the Patriotic Alliance to get its one vote, the source said.

Speaking to journalists outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday after appearing in a case related to the Riotous Assemblies Act, Malema said the party had already initiated its plan to abstain from voting in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"The DA didn't win elections. When you have not won elections and you find yourself in a situation where there should be power sharing, you ought to be prepared to share power with those who are making it possible. They are not prepared. They are behaving as though they have won elections.

"The same thing will be happening in Nelson Mandela Bay, where the ANC is governing with the UDM and the rest. We are not going to vote. It stopped on Tuesday, it's no longer going to happen."



