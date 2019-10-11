DA FedEx has 'extensive engagement' on draft report on election showing

After the DA's federal executive (FedEx) had an "extensive engagement" on the draft report on the organisational review panel after its poor showing in the 2019 general elections, the party warned against the "unauthorised dissemination" of the report, saying it will not be commenting on its contents.

The FedEx met at its Cape Town headquarters on Friday to "deliberate on the single agenda item of the draft report of the organisational review panel", according to a statement by party spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

"There was extensive engagement by members of the FedEx with the panel and draft report ahead of a two-day sitting of the federal council [FedCo] on October 19 and 20, 2019," said Malatsi.

"We wish to stress that no decisions were made in relation to the status of the draft report, as this function lies with the FedCo as the highest decision-making body of the party between congresses.

"We want to warn against the unauthorised dissemination of the draft report, which has not been finalised. The unauthorised dissemination of the draft report compromises the integrity of the debate and decisions, which are scheduled to take place at the coming FedCo."

He added that since the final report would only be debated and decided on by the FedCo, they would not be commenting on the contents of the draft report, saying they would also not respond to questions "related to the process followed in compiling it".

"The DA remains committed to building one party and one prosperous South Africa for all," Malatsi said.

The panel, led by former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee, was appointed after the elections in May this year to get to the bottom of the DA's poor performance.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times revealed that former DA leader Tony Leon, Coetzee and Capitec Bank co-founder Michiel le Roux were part of a delegation that met with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, asking him to consider resigning in the party's best interests.

According to the newspaper, the panel recommended that the DA convene an early congress and if so, Maimane should not avail himself for election to allow new leaders to come to the fore. It also recommended a change in leadership for DA-led metros across the country, the report stated.

The FedCo meeting will also elect outgoing chairperson of the federal council James Selfe's successor. This is an influential position in the party, akin to the ANC's secretary-general.

Athol Trollip, Mike Waters, Helen Zille and Thomas Walters are the four candidates vying for the position. Zille, the former party leader and Western Cape premier, somewhat surprisingly threw her hat in the ring last Friday.

It is understood that the race is between Trollip and Zille, with Trollip favoured by Maimane's camp and Zille by the grouping purportedly in favour of a return to "classical liberalism".