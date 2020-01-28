 

DA George caucus passes motion of no confidence against corruption-accused mayor

2020-01-28 13:35

Jan Gerber

Melvin Naik (Photo: Eugene Gunning)

The DA's caucus in George has passed a motion of no confidence in its mayor, Melvin Naik.

Last week the party announced that it intends to suspend Naik after a forensic report highlighted two serious findings against him.

The forensic investigation into allegations of fraud, corruption, maladministration and serious malpractice in the George Municipality was conducted at the instruction of Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

DA constituency head for George Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement the caucus passed the motion against Naik on Monday.

"This motion was passed with 22 out of 25 votes, with one abstention," he said.

"I applaud the DA's caucus for acting swiftly on these serious and substantiated allegations of corruption, and for handling this matter with such resolve. This shows the DA's commitment to root out corruption wherever it occurs."

He said the party recognises that it is a "difficult time" for the Southern Cape town.

"It is in times of difficulty that true values are shown. We will move swiftly now to restore the integrity of the Mayoralty, and the George Municipality."

Hill-Lewis said in terms of the DA's federal constitution, the result of the motion will be forwarded to the party's Federal Executive (FedEx).

"The FedEx will consider the result and will decide whether to give Mr Naik three days to offer reasons why he should not resign from the office of the mayor," Hill-Lewis said.

Naik denies all the allegations against him and says it has not been proven in court.

Read more on:    da  |  cape town  |  politics
