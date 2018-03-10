 

DA: Gigaba must go

2018-03-10 13:43

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Malusi Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba.

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance has called for the axing of Minister Malusi Gigaba, who was recently moved from Minister of Finance back to Home Affairs, after the Constitutional Court refused to hear an appeal to overturn damning findings against him.

DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen, said the Constitutional Court has refused to hear Gigaba’s appeal to set aside a judgment by a full Bench of the North Gauteng High Court, which had found that Gigaba had lied under oath when he testified during his former tenure as home affairs minister.

Fireblade Aviation, which is controlled by the Oppenheimer family, had sought a declaratory order to compel Gigaba to abide by a decision he had taken to allow the company to run a customs and immigration service at a privately-owned airport operation.

At the time, it was alleged that Gigaba had revoked the approval he initially granted following pressure from the Gupta family.

The court found that Gigaba "deliberately told untruths under oath” and had committed a breach of the Constitution so serious, it could be characterised as a violation.

READ: Court finds Gigaba lied under oath

Steenhuisen said the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Gigaba's appeal meant that the High Court’s findings stood.

“It is little wonder that Minister Gigaba did a runner from Parliament on Wednesday, on the very same day the judgment came out,” he said.

“Clearly, Minister Gigaba cannot face the music.”

Steenhuisen said Gigaba was deeply compromised and could not be trusted to carry out his constitutional mandate to serve the people of South Africa.

“He is not above lying under oath, nor laying the groundwork for the Guptas to capture key public institutions for their own selfish gain,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the DA had also lodged a formal complaint with the Public Protector requesting that she investigate Gigaba for lying under oath and violating the Constitution.

“It is now up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to walk the talk and take steps to remove Minister Gigaba as a matter of urgency,” he said.


Read more on:    da  |  john steenhuisen  |  malusi ­gigaba  |  politics  |  courts

