DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised

The DA has erected a new billboard about Eskom in Johannesburg (Supplied)

The DA is turning to the police for help after after yet another one of its billboards, bearing the words "ANC killed the lights", was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD.

It hopes the perpetrators will be caught and criminally charged.

"We do not have any further details but this is clearly an illegal act which sees to undermine campaigning by a political party," national spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 on Monday.

This is the second billboard which has been destroyed ahead of the general elections, scheduled for May.

In January, video footage was circulated on WhatsApp of two men, who were identified as family members of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, cutting and tearing at an "ANC is killing us" billboard.

The billboard listed the names of people who died in the Marikana massacre and Life Esidimeni tragedy, and of children who died in pit toilets.

Later that month, DA leader, Mmusi Maimane apologised to families for the billboard at a "Remember Esidimeni" service outside the Gauteng premier's office in Newtown, Johannesburg.

"I know that the decision opened up their wounds.

"I have spoken to these families and I want to say as a leader that it was not our intention to hurt you and for that, I truly apologise," he said.

A DA "job loses" billboard was also vandalised ahead of the elections.

The latest billboard, which targeted load shedding and which was erected in Johannesburg, read: "The ANC has killed the lights affecting 57 million South Africans. Time for us to take their power. Vote DA."

It replaced the "ANC is killing us" billboard.

The political party plans to report the matter to the Parkview police station on Monday afternoon.

"While we do not know who the perpetrators are at this point, we do know that this is not the first time one of our billboards depicting the ANC's failures have been destroyed.

"We will not be deterred by this blatant act of sabotage. We will fix our billboard and we will proceed to lay criminal charges," DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Monday.