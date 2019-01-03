 

DA guns for key provinces in final 2019 election registration drive

2019-01-03 19:26

Jan Gerber

DA premier candidate in the Western Cape Alan Winde put up the first of the DA registration posters in Mitchells Plain. (Supplied)

The DA says it wants to bring about change in Gauteng, and that it wants to take the Western Cape "from good to great", as the party urged potential voters to register in the final registration weekend ahead of the 2019 general elections.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday joined the party's Gauteng premier candidate and current mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, in Soweto to launch the DA's registration poster.

At about the same time, DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde launched the poster in Mitchells Plain.

The final registration weekend is on January 26 and 27.

"It's going to be a massively important year for South Africa as we head to the polls for the sixth time as a democracy. Each of us must use the next five months to think very carefully about the South Africa we want for ourselves and our children, and how we can get there," Maimane said in a statement.

"Your vote can change the course of your province too, and it is particularly here in Gauteng where we have the potential to bring about big change."

Maimane said he expected Gauteng to be the most closely contested province in the country, but was convinced that a DA-led provincial government was within reach.

"Just think what that will mean for education, for healthcare and for the economic development of this great province," he said.

"We can win Gauteng, but to do so, every single DA supporter must register to vote."

'We cannot allow the populists to succeed'

He said there would be several new parties on the ballot paper, "many of which will be trying to ride the destructive wave of populism created by the ANC and the EFF".

"We cannot allow the populists to succeed. We must ensure that our DA message of change that builds one South Africa for all, is the one that prevails," he said.

While decrying populism, he said the choice in May would be a simple one.

Maimane said, on the one side, there was the ANC and EFF – "who are essentially the same thing since the ruling party outsourced its policy to the EFF" – who represented a "threat to our Constitution, the threat to property rights and the threat to our struggling economy".

"On the other side of the choice is the DA. Here you will find policies that will free up our economy, which means more investment, more trade and more jobs. You will also find a zero tolerance for corruption, which means clean, accountable government."

Maimane also spoke about the importance of registering to vote.

"Consider that in the last national election in 2014, 7.3 million voting-age South Africans were not registered to vote. That’s almost a quarter of all voters who had no say in how our country is run," Maimane said.

"Just imagine if all those people had cast their vote, how differently things could have turned out."

'I will ensure that we take this province from good to great'

He likened the situation in Gauteng to that of the Western Cape 10 years ago, when the DA took the province from the ANC.

"We knew we could pull off a victory, but we also knew it would be close. The people of the Western Cape came out in their numbers and put their faith in a DA government back in 2009," Maimane said.

"Today the Western Cape is, by far, the biggest creator of jobs in South Africa. It has the best healthcare, the best basic education, the cleanest government and the best track record on land reform. That’s what you get in a DA government, and that’s what we can bring to Gauteng too."

In the Western Cape, Winde said: "Many people have actually moved to this province because of good DA government. We call on every one of them to register to vote.

"We know that the ANC wants to try to take back the province and the only way we can continue with good DA government is to make sure that our voters are registered and they go out and vote," he said.

"We work hard to deliver quality services to the people of the Western Cape and if I am elected Premier, I will ensure that we take this province from good to great."

He said this year's election would be momentous, and that he was excited.

The registration weekend is January 26 and 27, and voting stations will be open from 08:00 to 17:00. ID books, smart ID cards or Temporary Identification Certificates will be needed to register.

