DA hands 'evidence' against Magashule to the NPA, including 'Gangster State'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has handed a bulk of documents to the National Prosecuting Authority, which it says is evidence of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule's alleged corruption in the Free State.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane along with the party's Free State Premier Candidate Patricia Kopane said they have been in possession of the evidence since last year and were now putting it forward to the newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to take up and act.

Among the evidence were documents relating to the Vrede Dairy Farm project and a R1bn housing project in the Free State province.

The controversial book of investigative journalist and author Pieter Louis Myburgh’s Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture was also included.

"There are multiple cases that we are here to submit. We opened these cases prior to this ANC manifesto that was published recently, called Gangster State and so we wanted to come together today to raise those charges," Maimane said.

READ: Many Estina dairy farm beneficiaries want the project to continue, Public Protector hears

The party said it had done most of the ground work in revealing the corruption in Free State and it was fortunate that Myburgh also revealed the same issues in his book, which is why they were also submitting it as evidence.

Maimane said the party would continue ensuring that all those implicated in corruption ended up in jail and not in Parliament after the May 8 election.

"This election is a choice between corruption and the future of South Africa. Vrede was a premier effectively stealing from the people of South Africa. A premier who promised black South Africans that there will be beneficiaries in a farm, and then looted it," Maimane charged.

He said embattled former NDPP Shaun Abrahams had failed to prosecute on the cases and were therefore calling for Batohi to act with urgency, arguing that the NPA has been in possession of evidence for a year without taking action.

"This time I have confidence. There is a new NDPP whom we want to support. We want to ensure that criminals end up in jail and spend 15 years in there," Maimane said.

Kopane said about 39.9% were unemployed in the Free State and Magashule was to blame because he benefited from resources that were meant for the people.

"Everyone has that ANC Manifesto of the Gangster State and it clearly stipulated how people benefited. I am happy now that finally in the Free State, there are people, even the officials who are saying they are tired of corruption and they are giving us the evidence," Kopane said.

NPA chief director of communication Bulelwa Makeke has received the documents on behalf of Batohi. Makeke said Batohi would communicate what will happen with the evidence at a further stage.