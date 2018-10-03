DA has 'dodging Dlamini' charged with perjury over Sassa saga

The DA has had perjury charges laid against Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

DA MP and social development spokesperson Bridget Masango, had the charges laid at the Johannesburg Central police station on Wednesday.

Masango said the charges followed the "damning" judgment in the social grants saga.

The Constitutional Court asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for lying under oath during her testimony at Judge Bernard Ngoepe's SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry.

The inquiry was set up to establish whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs incurred during the court case about the social grants crisis. Dlamini was the social development minister at the time.

Ngoepe found that Dlamini was evasive and "unjustifiably" told the commission she did not know or could not remember the answer to "important questions".

"She would simply not answer some of the questions. Instead of answering the questions, she told counsel to proceed to the next one. She gave long answers, which did not speak to the question asked," Ngoepe said.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled that Dlamini should be held personally liable for 20% of the costs of the litigation and ruled that the NPA should determine whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for perjury.

On Wednesday, Masango said: "While the NPA considers charging her, it is vital that all avenues to hold her to account are used to make sure she will not continue to dodge facing the consequences of putting the lives of millions at risk.

"It is clear from her actions that she does not care for the millions of vulnerable South Africans who depend on social grants every month just to feed their loved ones."

The DA said President Cyril Ramaphosa should fire Dlamini from his Cabinet by Friday, October 5.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is harbouring individuals in his Cabinet who are constitutionally and morally bankrupt and have very little regard for the laws and people of the country," said Masango.

"It is now in the hands of the South African Police Service to investigate these charges against Minister Dlamini and up to the NPA to ensure that she is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Dodging Dlamini can no longer run away from accountability. The DA will continue to explore all possible avenues to ensure that she has her day in court."

