 

DA kicks De Lille out of party

2018-05-08 10:29

Paul Herman

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the cessation of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's membership from the party.

James Selfe, chairperson of the DA's federal executive, made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

The DA charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year, following various claims.

The embattled mayor survived a motion of no confidence in her in February, but in an internal motion of no confidence against her in April, the party voted to recall her as mayor.

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, that says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.

DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone and Selfe said De Lille did just that on a Radio 702 interview with Eusebius McKaiser on April 26.

After being grilled by McKaiser, De Lille reportedly said she would "walk away from the party", once she had cleared her name.

She also reportedly said that she no longer wanted to be part of the DA, as "the writing's on the wall" that people didn't want her to be there.

"Accordingly, the federal executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the (party's) federal legal commission that her membership had ceased as of April 26, the date of the 702 interview.

"We have informed Ms De Lille and City manager of this fact."

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson would take over as acting mayor immediately and a new mayor would be elected "as soon as possible".

Council has 14 days to elect a new mayor, according to the Municipal Structures Act.

De Lille, meanwhile, is poised to address the media at 11:00, following the party's announcement.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sudden Cape Town morning rain plays havoc with traffic on wet roads

2018-05-08 09:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 