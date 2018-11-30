DA lays criminal charges against Tshwane city manager

The DA has laid criminal charges against the municipal manager of the City of Tshwane.

The party's leader in Gauteng confirmed on Friday that the Tshwane regional chairperson, Abel Tau, had laid criminal charges against Moeketsi Mosola on Friday.

DA provincial leader John Moodey said charges of crimen injuria and defamation of character were laid at the Brooklyn police station in Tshwane. This was confirmed by Tau.

Moodey claimed that earlier this year, Mosola made damning allegations against Mayor Solly Msimanga.

"He made defamatory statements against Msimanga. Mosola lied that Msimanga used money from a contractor that he (Msimanga) gave illegal contracts to assist him campaign against Athol Trollip for the position of the federal chairperson within the DA," said Moodey.

Trollip, who is the former mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, defeated Msimanga during the party's internal elections.

On Thursday Msimanga tabled a report detailing a string of alleged incidents of misconduct by Mosola that are said to have occurred after the allegations surrounding the GladAfrica debacle surfaced earlier this year.



The tabling of the report, which took place behind closed doors, did not result in a vote on whether to place the city manager on a precautionary suspension after the ANC moved for an amendment to defer the matter to January's sitting of council. R12bn contract debacle This deferment was supported by the EFF and the PAC, while the DA, SACP and FF Plus voted against deferring the matter to the new year.

That sitting could either be next month or in January next year.

In August, allegations of tender irregularity emerged that led to engineering company GladAfrica securing a R12bn contract with the City of Tshwane – to provide project management support to the City.



The following month Msimanga brought allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the GladAfrica appointment on Mosola's part to council. An independent investigation was authorised, but the city manager was not suspended by the council.

The report by law firm Bowmans was due to be tabled in council, but this was stopped by the Labour Court after it granted an application, brought by Mosola, to interdict the tabling of the report.

Mosola has denied the allegations of wrongdoing and claims that all processes were followed in the awarding of the tender.