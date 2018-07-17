DA lays criminal complaint against Magashule for failing to report alleged murder

The Democratic Alliance has laid a complaint at a Free State police station against Ace Magashule, claiming the former premier "failed" to report knowledge of an alleged murder.

DA Free State MPL Roy Jankielsohn on Tuesday laid the the criminal complaint at Parys police station under a section of the inquest act for comments Magashule made at a funeral earlier this year.

"Earlier this year, Magashule alleged that the former Head of Department, Mr Sandile Msibi, died as a result of poisoning," Jankielsohn said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Failure to report a suspicious death to the police is a criminal offence."

Magashule made the allegation public at the funeral of Msibi, a key ally, City Press reported in January.

He claimed that Msibi, who was the head of the police, roads and transport department, was poisoned, and that he sought President Jacob Zuma's help to get him to Russia for treatment.

Jankielsohn on Tuesday said the DA submitted a written question to the then premier, asking him whether an autopsy was conducted to identify the cause of death, and whether he reported the matter of suspicion to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Magashule replied that these comments were made at a private event and, as such, are not subject to oversight by the Legislature," Jankielsohn said.

"We formally objected to the reply in writing to the Speaker of the Legislature, Ms Mamiki Qabathe, to which we have not received a response to date."

