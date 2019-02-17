DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes his election campaign to Limpopo

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane embarked on a whirlwind visit of Limpopo this weekend as the party tries to garner support ahead of the 2019 general elections.



On Sunday, Maimane addressed several hundred people at Makhuvha Stadium just outside Thohoyandou where he was described by the Vhangona clan leader, Tshidziwelele Nephawe, as “the president-in-waiting”. He earlier visited Groblersdal and Musina.

The gathering came hard on the heels of an ANC event on Saturday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the ruling party, addressed thousands of people at the Thohoyandou Stadium.



Nephawe said he was “fed up” with the ANC as his concerns about being the “rightful” king of the Vhavenda people were allegedly ignored. He appealed to Maimane to take the fight on his behalf to Parliament.

“Until our kingdom is restored, we will never salute any other king. We will make sure that our people vote the DA,” Nephawe said.

Maimane told the gathering that he heard Ramaphosa saying there were "people” moving around falsely claiming to be the rightful kings.

“I came here to see for myself the real kingship. There are those who are put in power because of their political connections. Traditional leadership must never be on political lines.



“What would happen if there is a change of political party that governs? Does that mean there should also be a change to traditional leadership? Traditional leadership should not be political but constitutional,” Maimane said.

He said he will raise the matter in Parliament on Tuesday, and probably assist the clan in their court case for the kingship to be restored to them.

He also spoke of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ) - which he alleged was the “development for the Chinese” and not for the people of South Africa. He alleged the land has been signed off to the Chinese.

To loud applause, he promised the people jobs, decent government houses and safety.