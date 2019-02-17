 

DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes his election campaign to Limpopo

2019-02-17 16:02

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Mmusi Maimane. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Mmusi Maimane. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane embarked on a whirlwind visit of Limpopo this weekend as the party tries to garner support ahead of the 2019 general elections.

On Sunday, Maimane addressed several hundred people at Makhuvha Stadium just outside Thohoyandou where he was described by the Vhangona clan leader, Tshidziwelele Nephawe, as “the president-in-waiting”. He earlier visited Groblersdal and Musina. 

The gathering came hard on the heels of an ANC event on Saturday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the ruling party, addressed thousands of people at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Nephawe said he was “fed up” with the ANC as his concerns about being the “rightful” king of the Vhavenda people were allegedly ignored. He appealed to Maimane to take the fight on his behalf to Parliament.

“Until our kingdom is restored, we will never salute any other king. We will make sure that our people vote the DA,” Nephawe said.

Maimane told the gathering that he heard Ramaphosa saying there were "people” moving around falsely claiming to be the rightful kings.

“I came here to see for myself the real kingship. There are those who are put in power because of their political connections. Traditional leadership must never be on political lines.

“What would happen if there is a change of political party that governs? Does that mean there should also be a change to traditional leadership? Traditional leadership should not be political but constitutional,” Maimane said.

He said he will raise the matter in Parliament on Tuesday, and probably assist the clan in their court case for the kingship to be restored to them.

He also spoke of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ) - which he alleged was the “development for the Chinese” and not for the people of South Africa. He alleged the land has been signed off to the Chinese.

To loud applause, he promised the people jobs, decent government houses and safety.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  politics  |  elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Search still on for missing 6-year-old girl swept away by river

2019-02-17 14:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 