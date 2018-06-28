DA must pay more than R1m for my legal fees - De Lille

Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court after her application to review the Steenhuisen report was postponed again. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Democratic Alliance will have to pay more than R1m of her legal fees, after the Western Cape High Court awarded costs during her review of the party's decision to cancel her membership.



The High Court on Wednesday set aside the DA's "unlawful" determination that De Lille had ceased to be a party member following comments she made on radio, with costs.

The parties had appeared in court on three occasions to argue the merits of her removal since May.

Outside court on Thursday, De Lille revealed to journalists what it had cost her to review the party's decision to axe her.

"For all the three court cases now, the court has awarded costs, that the DA must pay all costs. It's way over a million rand already. So the DA has to pay all my legal costs.

"I have made an investment myself personally, because for me, my name, my integrity, my reputation is priceless. Therefore, I made the investment, but now the money will come back because the DA must pay for all those cases."

DA deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone was not immediately available to comment on the amount.

Talking 'absolutely nonsense'



De Lille also responded to the party's claim on Wednesday that, since she was removed from handling the city's water crisis, they were able to avert Day Zero.

"They [are] talking absolute nonsense. I was responsible from 2016 to bring Cape Town's water consumption down from 1.1 billion litres per day to just under 500 million litres per day, and everybody knows that," she claimed.

The DA said in a statement on Wednesday, following the court ruling, that De Lille's removal from drought and water management had "allowed the City - along with the residents who continue to save this precious resource - to push back Day Zero for 2018 and 2019.

"Removing her has allowed the officials to do everything possible to save and augment water and plan in a rational and evidence-based manner," said Mazzone.

