DA opens extortion, corruption case against Manana

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened an extortion and corruption case against ANC MP and NEC member Mduduzi Manana.

The case was opened at the Douglasdale police station on Monday morning.

This comes after the release of a voice clip in which Manana could be heard trying to coerce his former domestic worker Christine Wiro into dropping assault charges against him, DA MP Terri Stander said.

TimesLive reported last Tuesday that the recording emerged in which Manana allegedly offered his domestic worker R100 000 to drop the charges.

"Manana clearly abused his privileged position and subjected Ms Wiro to financial pressure to avoid further prosecution," Stander said.

"South Africa is beset by gender-based violence and the ANC government appears to be tacitly condoning [it] by retaining people like Manana in influential government positions. Manana belongs in jail and not in Parliament. Taxpayers should not be funding this convicted criminal's salary."

Stander said the ANC should have fired Manana as an MP when he was convicted of assault.

It is alleged that Manana shoved his 53-year-old domestic worker down the stairs on Sunday, May 6.

Wiro initially laid charges, but then later withdraw them.

Manana said he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for allegedly trying to extort R100 000 from him.



In a statement issued last Monday, Manana described the allegations as "unfortunate and malicious".

In September last year, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The assault of the three women at Cubana in Fourways on August 6, 2017, was filmed and went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for his arrest.

