DA ordered to pay damages to former member for 2016 'toilet interview'

The Eastern Cape High Court in East London has ordered the DA to pay damages to a former member who took the party to court after she was interviewed for a position in the bathrooms of a golf course, DispatchLive reports.

Ntombenhle Rulumeni took the party to court last year saying she had been humiliated and undermined by the experience. She also lodged a civil claim against the party for loss of income.

Rulumeni, in her claim said she was interviewing for a ward councillor position in the lead up to the 2016 local government elections when she was escorted by two DA officials to the toilet where she found a table and two chairs, Sunday Times previously reported.

She also told the publication that her treatment brought back painful memories of how black people were treated by white people under apartheid.

She said this as all three people who were in the interview were white and one of them a male in a female toilet.

Dispatch Live quoted Judge Nozuko Mjali as saying there was no doubt in her mind that the plaintiff was "deeply hurt and felt unfairly treated by the agents of her own organisation".

Mjali however rejected her loss of income argument.

DA provincial leader in the Eastern Cape, Nqaba Banga said the next step following the judgment would be "up to the DA's Federal executive".

Speaking to News24, he said: "We respect the courts and when decisions are made, we respect them. We are going to read the judgment and lawyers will advise the federal executive within the appeal time frame, if such a decision (to appeal) is to be taken," he said.

A date to determine the amount payable in damages is yet to be announced.

