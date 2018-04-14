 

DA over election of second deputy federal council chair

2018-04-14 07:08

Mahlatse Mahlase

MMusi Maimane (Beeld)

MMusi Maimane (Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A new row has hit the Democratic Alliance – this time it relates to the election of Natasha Mazzone as the second deputy chairperson of the party's federal council.

Members have accused the party of using "back door" tactics to elect her.

The party has announced that Mazzone would take up the post on Friday, under long-serving federal council chairperson James Selfe.

But DA MPL in Gauteng Khume Ramulifho has accused the party of overturning a congress decision that the position be filled at its federal council sitting in June.

At the congress on April 7, Ramulifho objected to the filling of the position and argued that the vote for the position happened before the congress had adopted the proposal for a second deputy chairperson.

Voting for new leaders was done the Sunday morning, April 8, when congress had not yet adopted that the constitution be amended to make way for a second deputy.

It was expected that the federal council, which is the second-highest decision-making body after the congress, would decide who would occupy the position, either through a vote or a ranking system.

"The party constitution had one position of deputy federal council chairperson. So, if the federal congress is the highest decision-making body, in this case, we resolved that election of the second deputy position will be [held] at the next federal council in June and it was agreed.

"So, there is no one who can change such a decision, except the same body, which has to be the next congress," Ramulifho told News24.

However, Selfe referred the dispute to the DA's federal legal commission on Sunday, after MP Kevin Mileham and Mazzone raised objections against what they called the "purported" resolution of the congress to defer the matter to the council.

"In order to seek clarity, the matter was taken to the federal legal commission, which resolved that the position of a second deputy chairperson of the federal council is to be filled by way of the result of the vote that took place on April 8, 2018, during federal congress," the party said in a statement.

The ruling of the commission, seen by News24, states that the congress had no legal power to defer the election of the deputy to the federal council.

It states that the decision of the congress referred process to another structure of the party.

"For this reason, the 'decision' must be deemed to be ultra vires and null and void. Even if, for the sake of argument, it is to be accepted that federal congress was merely organising the party through the 'decision,' it must also be noted that a decision of federal congress, which is inconsistent with the federal constitution (in as far as it stands in contradiction to the federal constitution while not working to amend it in a formal and lawful manner) must be deemed to have been ultra vires and therefore null and void," the ruling, written by Werner Horn, Annelie Lotriet and Brett Herron, stated.

Ramulifho said he would challenge the federal legal commission's decision and labelled it "flawed".

"There is no way anyone can change the decision of congress, except congress," he said.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 presidents to pay their respects to Mama Winnie

2018-04-13 22:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mam' Winnie makes her final journey to her Orlando West home ahead of her funeral
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 13 2018-04-13 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 