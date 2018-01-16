 

'DA pays Tony Leon R500 000 to tell Capetonians it's not raining' – Cosatu

2018-01-16 20:55

James de Villiers

Tony Leon. (File: Supplied)

Tony Leon. (File: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – While the ANC stole outside the legal framework, the DA "thieves" in the City of Cape Town within the legal framework, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Tuesday. 

The trade union federation, South Africa’s largest, was responding to reports that the DA-run City of Cape Town is paying a public relations firm Resolve Communications, headed by its former leader Tony Leon and communications director Nick Clelland, R658 000 to improve the City’s drought crisis communication. 

Read: City of Cape Town loses R1.6bn due to reduced water consumption

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the reports add to the "new brand of corruption" emerging from the DA since Cape Town City manager Achmat Ebrahim stepped down on Friday.

"Tony Leon and an ex-employee of the City of Cape Town are being paid half a million rand to tell Capetonians that it is not raining," Pamla said in a statement. 

"The only thing that Tony Leon does is to sit on his chair and at 10:00, send out a press statement, to say that it has not rained today, and it is not wet and no more water went into the dams."

Resolve Communications responds

Resolve Communications’s Lauren Kent said Cosatu’s "statement is not worth responding to" in an email to News24. 

When approached for comment, the City referred to their written answers provided on Monday. 

The City of Cape Town sub-contracted Resolve Communications in November to provide "strategic advice" to improve the City’s drought crisis communication.

The agency’s contract - amounting to a total payment of R658 000 - is set to end in February.

"It is a vast undertaking to develop programmes that can reach each and every resident. Resolve provides guidance on how best this can be achieved," the City said on Monday.

"Changing behaviour is more cost-effective than building new infrastructure."

Read more on:    cosatu  |  da  |  tony leon  |  cape town  |  local government  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Be creative, higher education minister advises TVET colleges

2018-01-16 20:38

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
ANC 'pilgrimage' aims to reconnect with stalwarts and community
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 16 2018-01-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 