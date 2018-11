What To Read Next

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has hit out at the Democratic Alliance calling for a metropole to be taken away from the party to punish it.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Malema hit back following Tuesday's dramatic sitting in Parliament where he and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen exchanged rough words.



The chaos started when Ramaphosa answered a question Steenhuisen posed. Ramaphosa expressed his concern about Steenhuisen's auditory and cognitive abilities.

"I think we have a problem with the honourable Steenhuisen," Ramaphosa said.

When Steenhuisen rose for a point of order, EFF MPs howled at him.

"Can the VBS looters give me a chance to speak?" Steenhuisen replied.

That is when all hell broke loose prompting Malema to bellow at Steenhuisen: "You're a racist white man accused of rape!"



DA MPs started chanting: "Pay back the money!" The EFF replied:"Racist!"

Following the end of the sitting, House Chairperson Thoko Didiza said she would reflect on the events, saying many rules had been broken.