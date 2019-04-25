 

DA slams 'R120m budget' for presidential inauguration at Loftus

2019-04-25 13:46

Jan Gerber

The DA has slammed the "astounding" R120m budget for the presidential inauguration, scheduled for May 25.

A presentation by Parliament to the multi-party task team for the establishment of the Sixth Parliament, delivered in November last year, states that the inauguration has a budget of R120m.

DA chief whip in the Fifth Parliament John Steenhuisen said at a press briefing at Parliament on Thursday that the parliamentary administration had asked for a budget of R60.6m for the rollout of the 2019 parliamentary inauguration programme.

It will see all 400 incoming Members of Parliament trained and inducted.

National Treasury refused to grant this, leaving Parliament with R8.4m from their budget for the 2018-19 financial year. 

'Unconscionable jamboree'

"To plug this hole, numerous austerity measures were implemented, such as a reduction in staff; the secondment of staff from Provincial Legislatures; the re-utilisation of ICT equipment for new members; as well as negotiation with other government departments to cover strategic costs," Steenhuisen said.

"Yet, in spite of the drastic cutbacks being navigated by Parliamentary Administrative Services for the inauguration of incoming MPs, the public will now have to fork out over R120m for the wasteful excesses of the presidential inauguration ceremony."

Steenhuisen said, by convention, the inauguration of the president was held at the Union Buildings with a select invited audience.

Earlier this month, the Presidency announced that the 2019 inauguration would not be held at the Union Buildings, but at rugby stadium Loftus Versfeld, also in Pretoria. 

"Hosting the inauguration in a stadium, the largest in the City of Tshwane, will allow for greater public participation in this important national event," the Presidency's statement said.

Steenhuisen said, while the South African public should be included in the inauguration of a president, "it is unconscionable that the Presidency will spend hundreds of millions to transport people in, taking precious financial resources from local municipalities to fund this jamboree".

DA whip in the National Council of Provinces Cathy Labuschagne said it was even more astounding that the Presidency had instructed the provinces to send 2 000 municipal delegates to fill the larger venue. She said the Presidency had instructed that the cost of transporting these delegates to Tshwane be covered by cash-strapped local municipalities, providing a letter from the Limpopo provincial government to the mayor of Modimolle-Mokgopong as proof. 

Labuschagne claimed this transport could add an additional R2m to the price tag.

"The dire financial state of our municipalities is not a secret," she said.

"Our municipalities should be providing basic services to South Africans, not busing delegates to political events. It is incredibly irresponsible for the Presidency to redirect monies which could be used to fix potholes, provide water and sanitation to communities, to essentially rent-a-crowd for the inauguration."

Steenhuisen said the expenditure was a clear indication that the belt tightening that Ramaphosa touted was only lip service. 

News24 contacted presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko for comment. This will be added once received. 

,election 2019

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  politics  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'She was ready to give up' – KZN man describes how he nearly lost his sister in floods

2019-04-25 12:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R400 000 goes to one lucky Daily Lotto player 2019-04-24 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 