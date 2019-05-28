DA surprises by offering Western Cape Scopa chair to ANC

The DA has taken the unusual step of offering the position of the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the Western Cape legislature to the ANC.

DA chief whip in the legislature Mireille Wenger confirmed in a statement on Tuesday the DA caucus in the legislature had come to that decision.

"In the interests of transparency, accountability, cooperative governance, and good democratic practice, the DA will offer this vital position on the Public Accounts Committee to the ANC," Wenger said.

"Should the ANC accept, I trust that the party will work justly, fairly, and impartially to uphold the integrity of this crucial committee in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in order to ensure transparent governance and accountability in our province."

ANC MPL and leader of the official opposition in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said his caucus has not been formally approached by the DA to take up the position.

"We have been contacted by the media and informed that the DA caucus intends to offer this position to the ANC," said Dugmore.

"Once we have received such a proposal formally, we will discuss the matter as caucus and consult with our provincial leadership. We will consider any proposal in line with our commitment to be an effective, vigilant, hardworking, responsive and constructive opposition."

In the previous two provincial administrations, the Scopa chairperson was from the ACDP.

This is an important position, usually handed to a smaller opposition party.

Scopa plays an important watchdog role in any legislature. Its main job is to ensure public funds are spent on what its meant for and for bringing officials who failed to do so, to account.

Meanwhile, the ANC on Tuesday also announced that Ayanda Precious Bans will take up the seat in the legislature former provincial leader and premier Ebrahim Rasool chose not to occupy.

The 35-year-old is from the ANC's Central Karoo region

She grew up in the Murraysburg area and served the ANC and ANC Women’s League in different positions, including regional deputy secretary, regional treasurer and also regional elections manager. She is a University of the Western Cape graduate.

Western Cape ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement: "Comrade Bans represents part of our renewal. She is steeped in the culture of the ANC and will strengthen our team in the legislature. We wish her well."