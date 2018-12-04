DA suspends Tshwane councillor over allegations of information leaks

The DA claims that it holds no grudges against its suspended City of Tshwane councillor.

Provincial leader John Moodey confirmed on Tuesday that the party suspended councillor Nkele Molapo for allegedly leaking information to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Moodey said Molapo had been suspended so that a process to determine whether she was guilty or not could get underway.

"Any suspension leads to an investigation. If she is found guilty, action will be taken. If she is found to be innocent, she will be reinstated as a caucus member. At the moment, nobody is guilty," he said.

Molapo, who is the former provincial media manager in the area, confirmed to News24 that she has been suspended as a caucus member in the municipality.

"I am still a member of the DA and continue with my council work. I was suspended by caucus chair Gert Visser. I received the notification on Saturday that I have been suspended.

"Formally I don't know what I did. I don't want to talk about the suspension with the media. I am still a councillor and member of the party. I am only suspended as a caucus member and can't confirm about the allegations," she said.

READ: ANC, EFF vote to defer Tshwane city manager suspension to 2019

Moodey said he was sure the suspension had not caused disruptions within the party.

"As the provincial leadership, we are not taking any side regarding Molapo's matter. We remain impartial and want to ensure that all processes are followed," he said.

Criminal charges battle

Meanwhile, the ANC in Tshwane laid criminal charges against mayor Solly Msimanga and DA MPL Fred Nel on Monday.

Msimanga is accused of contravening the Municipal Structures Act in relation to the Glad Africa debacle.

Nel allegedly used the K-word in a WhatsApp conversation with Crezanne Bosch, the Tshwane DA's deputy chief whip in the council.

Moodey said it was every citizen's right to open a criminal case with the police.

"Police must investigate and we will not stand in their way. The ANC has laid charges against individuals - not against the party. We have also laid charges against the municipal manager of Tshwane," he said.

READ: ANC lays charges against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga

On Friday, DA Tshwane regional chairperson Abel Tau laid charges of crimen injuria and defamation against municipal manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola at the Brooklyn police station.

Mosola allegedly made defamatory statements against mayor Msimanga. He claimed that Msimanga used money from a contractor to assist him to campaign against Athol Trollip for the position of DA federal chairperson earlier this year.