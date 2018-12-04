 

DA suspends Tshwane councillor over allegations of information leaks

2018-12-04 20:06

Ntwaagae Seleka

Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader John Moodey (Mahlatse Gallens, News24)

Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader John Moodey (Mahlatse Gallens, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA claims that it holds no grudges against its suspended City of Tshwane councillor.

Provincial leader John Moodey confirmed on Tuesday that the party suspended councillor Nkele Molapo for allegedly leaking information to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Moodey said Molapo had been suspended so that a process to determine whether she was guilty or not could get underway.

"Any suspension leads to an investigation. If she is found guilty, action will be taken. If she is found to be innocent, she will be reinstated as a caucus member. At the moment, nobody is guilty," he said.

Molapo, who is the former provincial media manager in the area, confirmed to News24 that she has been suspended as a caucus member in the municipality.

"I am still a member of the DA and continue with my council work. I was suspended by caucus chair Gert Visser. I received the notification on Saturday that I have been suspended.

"Formally I don't know what I did. I don't want to talk about the suspension with the media. I am still a councillor and member of the party. I am only suspended as a caucus member and can't confirm about the allegations," she said.

READ: ANC, EFF vote to defer Tshwane city manager suspension to 2019

Moodey said he was sure the suspension had not caused disruptions within the party.

"As the provincial leadership, we are not taking any side regarding Molapo's matter. We remain impartial and want to ensure that all processes are followed," he said.

Criminal charges battle

Meanwhile, the ANC in Tshwane laid criminal charges against mayor Solly Msimanga and DA MPL Fred Nel on Monday.

Msimanga is accused of contravening the Municipal Structures Act in relation to the Glad Africa debacle.

Nel allegedly used the K-word in a WhatsApp conversation with Crezanne Bosch, the Tshwane DA's deputy chief whip in the council.

Moodey said it was every citizen's right to open a criminal case with the police.

"Police must investigate and we will not stand in their way. The ANC has laid charges against individuals - not against the party.  We have also laid charges against the municipal manager of Tshwane," he said.

READ: ANC lays charges against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga

On Friday, DA Tshwane regional chairperson Abel Tau laid charges of crimen injuria and defamation against municipal manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola at the Brooklyn police station.

Mosola allegedly made defamatory statements against mayor Msimanga. He claimed that Msimanga used money from a contractor to assist him to campaign against Athol Trollip for the position of DA federal chairperson earlier this year.

Read more on:    da  |  john moodey  |  nkele molapo  |  solly msimanga  |  pretoria  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Silence at the eye of SABC storm

7 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa appoints advocate Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 18:49 PM
Road name: Mzansi Super League

Cape Town 07:28 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 4 49 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 