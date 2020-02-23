 

DA tanking? That's a figment of people’s imaginations, says John Steenhuisen

2020-02-23 19:00

Tshidi Madia

Helen Zille sits next to John Steenhuisen. File Photo.

Helen Zille sits next to John Steenhuisen. File Photo. (Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nominations for the DA leadership have been opened and an internet portal has been set up for input on the party's values, attitudes and behaviour policy offering, it announced on Sunday.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen, who is vying for the role of party leader, said it was an opportunity for the DA to have a fresh start.

The party will hold a policy conference in April and in May, it will hold its Federal Congress to elect its federal leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons.

The federal council chairperson and deputy chairpersons, as well as the federal chairperson of finance, will also be elected at the congress in Johannesburg.

"This is the opportunity to resolve and reset. They are opportunities, I believe, to achieve real unity and common purpose. After this, we will emerge stronger and more united," said Steenhuisen.

READ | The Steenhuisen manifesto: 'Efficient and just land reform process' to top agenda

He made the remarks on Sunday at the party's Bruma headquarters following a two-day federal council meeting.

Steenhuisen said the DA had learnt some lessons from its dismal showing at the 2019 national elections but refused to believe polls that showed a continued downward trajectory for the party.

"The only poll that matters to us is the one on election day. Our internal polling, which has been very accurate over the course of last year, shows us [that] the notion that the DA is tanking is completely false," said Steenhuisen,

He said the notion that the party was tanking was "a figment of people's imaginations".

This is even though the party's polls wrongfully predicted, in the last elections, that it would perform better.

ALSO READ | Take leftist posturing over DA leadership contest with a shaker of salt

While admitting that the party had made some mistakes, he insisted it learnt from these and was correcting some of the issues highlighted in a high-level report into the party.

"Election results don't have to be fatal, provided that you learn lessons from them and are able to do the course correction required to not make the same mistakes again," he said.

He added that the DA faced the dual task of having to win back lost voters, while trying to attract new ones who never considered putting their faith in the party.

These comments come ahead of the 2021 local government polls.

The DA, which made inroads in numerous metros through coalition governments and a working relationship with the EFF, has since lost control of some of these, including the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Read more on:    da  |  john steenhui­sen  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Apartheid, corruption and abuse: Ramaphosa uses Mhlaba centenary to address pressing issues

2020-02-23 18:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner scores R320K 2020-02-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 