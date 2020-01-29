DA terminates former Tshwane councillor's membership for leaking info to EFF

The DA's federal executive has upheld its federal legal commission's decision to boot out Gauteng MPL Nkele Molapo for leaking information to EFF leader Julius Malema.



Molapo, who was charged during her stint as a councillor in Tshwane, is accused of sending Malema a screenshot of an internal caucus discussion about a council sitting that was expected to discuss then-controversial city manager Moeketsi Mosola in 2018.

The DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, confirmed to News24 the recommendation to terminate Molapo's membership by the commission was upheld by the federal executive at the weekend.

"Her membership was terminated for sending DA strategy directly to Julius Malema," said Zille.

She added the decision had been emailed to Molapo and a letter would be hand-delivered to her on Wednesday.

In 2018, The Sowetan said the WhatsApp Molapo had sent to Malema was originally lifted from the DA TSH Caucus Networking group, which read: "The ANC will back us in the voting to suspend the CM [city manager] I think and so would the EFF, as I don't think neither have the capacity, will or appetite to run the City before the national election."

Zille, who dismissed claims the party was making an example of an outspoken young black female, said Molapo had been found guilty of a "very serious" offence.

"No party can have core party information leaked, especially when things are on a knife's edge like they are in Tshwane."

She described the claims that Molapo was being targeted as totally absurd, insisting the severe sanction had nothing to do with her race or age.

READ: Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile rescinds decision to suspend two DA councillors

"I don't care if you are 96 or 16, black or white or anything in between, you sent confidential information to a leader of a party diametrically opposed to your own," Zille emphasised.

"That was an egregious offence," she added.

When contacted, Molapo said she knew nothing, adding she had learnt about the decision from News24.

"I can't comment on something I haven't seen… I am still waiting to hear from the party."

Molapo rose through the ranks of the party, serving as a staffer and one of the communicators working on former DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's campaign before becoming a councillor in Tshwane, where she was suspended for allegedly sharing the information with Malema.

She left the municipality following the 2019 general elections when she was selected as one of the DA's MPLs in the Gauteng legislature.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey told News24 the decision was part of the party's internal processes.

"We have to allow the party's processes to run their course, but she is allowed to appeal," he said of the termination, refusing to divulge any further information.

News24 understands Molapo will have 48 hours to challenge the party's decision.