DA to bring no confidence motion against Magashule

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said that it would bring a motion of no-confidence against Free State Premier Ace in relation to the Vrede Dairy scandal.

"We have begun the process of moving a motion of no confidence against Ace Magashule in the Free State legislature," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement containing remarks he made while visiting Botshabelo in the Free State.

"The DA caucus will meet on Tuesday to finalise the details of such before informing the speaker of the [provincial] legislature," he said.

Magashule – who has recently been elected as the ANC’s secretary general – has been mired in controversy over the dairy project – which was meant to assist emerging black farmers.

On Friday, the Hawks raided Magashule’s office, as well as the provincial office of the Department of Agriculture.

Last week, News24 revealed that the Krynaauws Lust farm, near Vrede, was placed under the curatorship of NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The Free State agricultural department – under then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane – allegedly paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".t".

The #GuptaLeaks revealed last year how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Magashule told the media last week that investigations must be left to the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies.



"There is a universal principle that no one is guilty until proven otherwise."



"So let the law take its [course] in relation to the Vrede dairy farm and any other acts of corruption and unlawfulness," Magashule said.

