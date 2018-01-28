 

DA to bring no confidence motion against Magashule

2018-01-28 21:07

Correspondent

Mmusi Maimane. (File, Nasief Manie/Foto24)

Mmusi Maimane. (File, Nasief Manie/Foto24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said that it would bring a motion of no-confidence against Free State Premier Ace in relation to the Vrede Dairy scandal.

"We have begun the process of moving a motion of no confidence against Ace Magashule in the Free State legislature," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement containing remarks he made while visiting Botshabelo in the Free State.

"The DA caucus will meet on Tuesday to finalise the details of such before informing the speaker of the [provincial] legislature," he said.

Magashule – who has recently been elected as the ANC’s secretary general – has been mired in controversy over the dairy project – which was meant to assist emerging black farmers.

READ: Magashule on dairy farm case: 'They mustn't scare us because they want us to leave this position'

On Friday, the Hawks raided Magashule’s office, as well as the provincial office of the Department of Agriculture. 

Last week, News24 revealed that the Krynaauws Lust farm, near Vrede, was placed under the curatorship of NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The Free State agricultural department – under then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane – allegedly paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".t".

The #GuptaLeaks revealed last year how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Magashule told the media last week that investigations must be left to the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies.

"There is a universal principle that no one is guilty until proven otherwise."

"So let the law take its [course] in relation to the Vrede dairy farm and any other acts of corruption and unlawfulness," Magashule said.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  ace maga­shule

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA denies Zwane and Gupta indictment

2018-01-28 20:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 