DA to elect caucus leadership

The DA parliamentary caucus is expected to elect its leadership on Thursday.



Last week, DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced that John Steenhuisen will again be the chief whip of the official opposition, as he was in the 5th Parliament.

There are two candidates to be his deputy – the incumbent Mike Waters, and Jacques Julius, who represented the DA in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in the previous Parliament, but is now a member of the National Assembly.

Alf Lees and Annelie Lotriet are the candidates for the DA's caucus chairperson. The position was held by Anchen Dreyer in the previous Parliament, but she has retired.

Haniff Hoosen and Desirée van der Walt are the candidates to be deputy caucus chairperson.

Chris Hunsinger will be the caucus treasurer, as he is uncontested for this position.

Cathy Labuschagne and Jaco Londt, from the Western Cape, are the candidates to be the DA's leader in the NCOP.

Labuschagne held the position in the previous Parliament.

It is still to be confirmed how many whips the DA will have this term – they had 12 whips in the previous Parliament, but lost five seats in the past election.

All candidates standing for whips will be ranked, and depending on the number of whips allocated, those number of ranked candidates will take up the available positions.

The candidates for whips are: Darren Bergman, Manny De Freitas, Willem Faber, Dion George, Geordin Hill-Lewis, Chris Hunsinger, Phumzile van Damme, Chantel King, Dianne Kohler Barnard, Patricia Kopane, Hendrik Krüger, James Lorimer, Annelie Lotriet, Cameron Mackenzie, Dean Macpherson, Solly Malatsi, Erik Marais, Kobus Marais, Natasha Mazzone, Joe Mc Gluwa, Annette Steyn, Nomsa Tarabella Marchesi.

The caucus will also elect its representatives to the DA's Federal Council.