 

DA to elect interim leader and chair on November 17

2019-10-25 10:01

Jan Gerber

Helen Zille (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Helen Zille (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA's Federal Council (FedCo) will meet on November 17 to elect an interim leader and interim chairperson of the party, FedCo chair Helen Zille tweeted on Friday morning.

She also claims that they have "steadied the ship".

READ | Leaderless DA aims to have conference in April 2020

The past week saw the DA become leaderless, after Mmusi Maimane resigned as party leader, followed by Athol Trollip. Maimane also ceased being the party's parliamentary leader once he resigned as federal leader, resulting in John Steenhuisen stepping down as chief whip, because his term is tied to that of the parliamentary leader who appointed him.

"On 17 November, we have a special Federal Council to elect an interim leader and an interim chair," Zille tweeted.

"Full Congress in April 2020. In the meantime, all structures are functional and stable. Parliamentary caucus elects a new leader within a week, who will appoint a new Chief Whip."

In the meantime, Annelie Lotriet, who was elected caucus chairperson, is the interim parliamentary leader, and Jacques Julius, who was elected deputy chief whip, is the interim chief whip.

ANALYSIS | Adriaan Basson: How Helen Zille built and broke the DA

The caucus will elect its new parliamentary leader on either Tuesday or Thursday, and this person will then have the prerogative to appoint a chief whip.

Nominations for the parliamentary leader close at 20:00 on Friday. News24 understands that Steenhuisen's nomination is already submitted.

Taking a leaf from the Trump playbook, Zille also lashed out at the party's detractors in an early morning tweet.

"Amusing to see the DA's strongest ideological opponents, who never gave a fig and would never vote for us, writing heart-wrenching analyses about the terrible setback for the DA and for 'non-racialism'…" she tweeted.

Read more on:    da  |  helen zille  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man who allegedly broke into estranged wife's apartment and strangled her denied bail

2019-10-25 09:16

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:22 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Century City 10:21 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 