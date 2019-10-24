 

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week, Steenhuisen no longer chief whip - for now

2019-10-24 11:43

Jan Gerber

DA caucus leader and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet after Thursday's caucus meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

DA caucus leader and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet after Thursday's caucus meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA's parliamentary caucus will hold an election next week to choose its new parliamentary leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned on Thursday, said DA caucus chairperson and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet.

Lotriet was speaking on Thursday morning after the DA held a brief caucus meeting.

DEVELOPING | DA in crisis: John Steenhuisen says he's no longer chief whip

She said since the chief whip was appointed by the parliamentary leader, current chief whip John Steenhuisen had to step down.

"It is just because he is appointed by the parliamentary leader, and because Mr Maimane is no longer the parliamentary leader, John [Steenhuisen] automatically had to step down," she explained.

As caucus chairperson, Lotriet is the acting parliamentary leader until Tuesday's election of the new parliamentary leader.

"We'll have an election for parliamentary leader next week, and it is then the prerogative of the parliamentary leader to appoint a chief whip.

READ | Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA and Parliament

Asked about the mood of the meeting, Lotriet said: "It was initially a bit muted because I think people are still reeling a little bit after yesterday's announcements.

"So, I explained the processes and everybody understands them and I think we're now all on board and we'll steady the ship."

Earlier, Steenhuisen said his term as party chief whip ended with Maimane's resignation.

Steenhuisen took to Twitter to clarify that he had not resigned from the position: "Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament."

"The leader of the party appoints the chief whip. With Mmusi's resignation from Parliament my term as chief whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause."

Deputy chief whip Jacques Julius would be acting chief whip in the interim, Mail and Guardian reported.

- Additional reporting by Paul Herman

Read more on:    parliament  |  da  |  mmusi maimane  |  john steenhuisen  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cable theft leaves matriculants in the dark

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Century City 11:28 AM
Road name: Sable Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 10:58 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 