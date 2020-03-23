 

DA to launch coronavirus information channel

2020-03-23 20:05
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. (Jan Gerber)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader John Steenhuisen is set to launch a dedicated coronavirus information channel on Tuesday.

The party leader's spokesperson, Azola Mboniswa, said the channel would broadcast live on the party's Facebook and Twitter accounts twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, at 14:00.

"The DA believes that South Africans have a real and urgent need for regular, reliable and consistent updates and information on the pandemic," Mboniswa said in a statement on Monday.

The party is set to collaborate with and host industry experts, its spokespersons as well as public health professionals to "provide up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa".

"We have also launched a dedicated email hotline [coronavirus@da.org.za] to which any citizen and resident can submit questions, concerns or suggestions for which we will provide verified answers and the necessary feedback," Mboniswa said.

On Monday, South Africa had 402 confirmed cases.

Compiled by Cebelihle Mthethwa

Read more on:    da  |  john steenhui­sen  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fourth positive coronavirus case at UCT

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pot luck! These two Sandton residents turned a huge pothole into a swimming pool
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:08 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Sweet Sunday for Daily Lotto winner 2020-03-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 