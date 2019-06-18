DA to meet partners over EFF's Tshwane mayorship claims, will 'not sacrifice principles'

(From left) Stevens Mokgalapa, Mmusi Maimane, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato address the media on the DA-led governments. (Supplied, Twitter @Our_DA)

The DA will be meeting its coalition partners to discuss the EFF's "posturing" – as DA leader Mmusi Maimane put it – to claim to the mayorship of Tshwane.

Over the past two months, EFF leader Julius Malema said on several occasions that a member of his party should be wearing the mayoral chain in the city. A minority coalition government, headed by the DA's Stevens Mokgalapa, currently leads the city.

Maimane, Mokgalapa, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato addressed the media on Tuesday on the DA-led governments.

Asked about their relationship with the EFF in Tshwane, Maimane pointed out that they were not in a formal coalition with the EFF, who vote with or against them on an issue-by-issue case.

They are, however, in a formal agreement with a number of other parties.

"That is contracted. We have a written agreement. We have signed it. Those parties are working together. That position has not changed. The posturing, or the issue that is raised by the EFF, to say they want to govern Tshwane, hasn't even been put to us," Maimane said.

"No, we have a formal agreement with a number of parties on a number of principles. Those principles are building a market-based economy, making sure we build a capable state, the eradication of corruption, a non-racial future and ultimately, ensuring that we uphold the rule of law.

"So, I think we must be clear on where we stand on this issue. So, we have gone back, and as early as tomorrow, or the next couple of days, we'll be meeting with the other opposition leaders to put the question of the EFF put before us.

"But at this point in time, we have a mayor in Tshwane, who is working to deliver services to the people. We are certainly, from where we stand, not moving out of the city of Tshwane.

"We will not sacrifice our principles. I want to be crystal clear about that."

He said if the EFF wanted to vote to put the City under administration, that remains its choice.

Maimane also said they are keeping a close eye on developments in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, where the Hawks are investigating Mongameli Bobani of the UDM, who became mayor after the EFF brought a successful motion of no confidence against former mayor Athol Trollip in August last year.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wasn't at the press briefing because they suspect there might be a shutdown in Alexandra on Wednesday.

