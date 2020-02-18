DA to petition for harsher sentences after JMPD officer killed in alleged drunk driving incident

MMC Michael Sun greeting families of JMPD officers who were killed when a drunk driver drove into them. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

The death of another Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer, allegedly at the hands of a drunk driver, has sparked the DA's bid to petition Parliament to amend laws for stricter and heftier sentences against those driving under the influence.



Former DA MMC for safety Michael Sun was up in arms after an on-duty JMPD officer was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The officer was conducting a routine roadside check at around 15:55 on Saturday along Vincent Road between Shinkova and Nyenga streets in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Sun said the officer involved had just finished checking a vehicle when a silver Honda Ballade approached the checkpoint without stopping.

The Honda crashed into the JMPD officer killing him instantly.

Sun said the driver of the silver Honda was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on the scene and detained at Meadowlands police station for further investigations.

Less than a month ago, convicted drunk driver Albert Pretorius was let off the hook by the Wynberg Magistrate's Court when he was given a suspended sentence for killing JMPD officers Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, Sun said.

"Pretorius was drunk at the time of the incident when he crashed into the two JMPD officers in his Toyota Hilux bakkie at a roadblock near Montecasino on January 29, 2018.

"He not only got a suspended sentence without having to spend a day in jail, but also got to keep his driving licence. We are devastated to hear of another death also caused by an alleged drunk driver on our roads. The DA sends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the fallen JMPD officer.

"The country's law is far too lenient on reckless and drunk drivers. The slap-on-the-wrist sentence passed down by the judiciary against Pretorius has set a bad precedent.

"I will be launching an online petition to Parliament to ensure that the country's laws are amended for stricter and heftier sentences. We can't lose more lives in the name of drunk driving," Sun said.