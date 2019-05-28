 

DA to Ramaphosa: 'Stop stalling and appoint your Cabinet'

2019-05-28 21:38

Jan Gerber

Stop stalling and appoint your Cabinet, was the DA's advice to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the swearing in of David Mabuza as an MP on Tuesday.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement the Cabinet needs to be appointed to "get the country working and create jobs for the 10 million unemployed South Africans".

"The continued uncertainty over the makeup of the new Cabinet does not bode well for investor confidence and the rand has already been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the overdue announcement," Malatsi said.

On Tuesday, the rand lost more than 2% against the dollar, with uncertainty about the looming Cabinet appointment cited as a reason, Fin24 reported.

Malatsi pointed out that Ramaphosa has previously committed himself to rooting out corruption and to appointing a leaner, more efficient cabinet." The president will have the full support of the Democratic Alliance (DA) if he appoints ministers who are competent, effective and beyond reproach," he said.

"Those who believe in Cabinet being a status symbol will only hold back efforts to build one South Africa for all. The country needs women and men in Cabinet who realise that holding the title of 'Minister' is a call to serve all the people of South Africa."

The DA claims reducing the Cabinet to 15 ministries could save the country almost R5bn each year. 

"A leaner, efficient and service-orientated government can focus its efforts on delivering services and creating an environment for economic growth and job creation," Malatsi said. 

"The ball is now in President Ramaphosa’s court to promptly appoint a lean and effective Cabinet that is committed to job creation, economic reform and building one South Africa for all.

"Again, when the president works to put the country and her people first, he will have the support of the DA."

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president on Saturday.

Since then, the country has been waiting with bated breath for him to appoint the Cabinet, with the ANC's internal machinations, including the delayed swearing-in of Mabuza, seemingly delaying the announcement.  

