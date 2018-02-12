 

DA to take Public Protector Vrede dairy farm report on review

2018-02-12 11:36

Paul Herman and Jeanette Chabalala

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Paul Herman, News24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The DA is taking Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Vrede dairy project in the Free State on review, the party's leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Monday.

"There is no effort shown to probe the true corruption at the heart of the Vrede scam, and to hold those responsible accountable," Maimane told reporters at the DA's Cape Town offices. 

"[Free State Premier] Ace Magashule and [Former agriculture MEC] Mosebenzi Zwane get off unscathed in what was a scheme that they conceived, planned and executed - along with the Guptas - to defraud the public of hundreds of millions of rands.

"After four years, advocate Mkhwebane simply cannot blame lack of capacity for this embarrassment of a report... We were the original complainants in the Vrede matter. We have met with the public protector, and have visited the beneficiaries often to keep them posted on progress.

"We had expected some form of real justice for them, but this report has bitterly disappointed us and them. We must correct this." 

He said the party's lawyers were currently drafting papers, and the application would be launched later in the week in the North Gauteng High Court.

Maimane previously said that there was large amount of evidence of corruption and money laundering relating to the Vrede project that was already in the public domain - and that it appeared that none of that was investigated.

- Read more: Vrede report a mind-boggling whitewash - DA

Mkhwebane found in her report that there were procurement irregularities, "gross negligence" and maladministration related to the controversial project.

The protector recommended as remedial action that Magashule should "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials involved in the Vrede dairy project".

DA federal chair James Selfe on Monday said the remedial action was a clear conflict of interest, as Magashule was implicated in the matter. Some of the revelations in the leaked Gupta emails were also not investigated. 

"A high school student could have investigated a lot of the issues in the public domain alone... It is woefully inadequate," Selfe said.

Mkhwebane has been summoned to appear in Parliament to explain her statements in recent weeks over the Vrede Diary Farm report. She will appear on Wednesday.

Hawks raid

The report follows on the back of the recent court application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for a court order to freeze assets worth around R220 million, belonging to individuals who'd benefited from the ill-fated project, including members of the Gupta family and some of their associates.

Last month, the Hawks also conducted search and seizure operations at both Magashule's offices and the provincial office of the department of agriculture.

An affidavit has also revealed that Free State's agricultural department – under then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane – paid the R220m to the Guptas and some of their associates in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

One hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of the empowerment scheme, but they never received them.

- Read more: Where are Estina's missing cows?

Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the provincial agriculture department, the farm has been one of the most scandalous transactions between the Guptas and a government entity.

The #GuptaLeaks revealed last year how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

- Read: Inside the Gupta heist

- Read more: The Dubai laundromat: How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding


Read more on:    public protector  |  da  |  mmusi maimane  |  politics  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nearly 100 homes destroyed in Hout Bay fire

2018-02-12 10:23

Inside News24

 
/News
LIVE STREAM: Van Breda trial, day 64 - closing arguments
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 