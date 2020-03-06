 

DA to turn to the courts to stop City of Tshwane being dissolved

2020-03-06 20:31

Alex Mitchley

DA mayoral candidate in Tshwane, Randall Williams.

DA mayoral candidate in Tshwane, Randall Williams. (Supplied, DA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA in Tshwane is weighing up the option of turning to the courts to interdict the municipality of being dissolved, and has blamed the ANC for deliberately collapsing council meetings as part of an effort to topple the City of Tshwane. 

Briefing the media on Friday, DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane Randall Williams said strategy executed by the ANC always had an end goal in mind - placing of the City under administration.

He alleged the ANC wanted to get its hands on the resources of the municipality through the back door.

READ | City of Tshwane to be placed under administration

"It is in light of these facts, the DA has taken a principled decision to stand up and fight for democracy," Williams said.

"We have obtained legal advice and will in all probability interdict the dissolution of the municipality. The process followed by Maile and the provincial government is fatally flawed because they have not followed due process."

The ANC had said on Thursday that the blame for the council's collapse lied squarely with the DA. 

ALSO READ | 'We will resist this' - DA prepares to fight City of Tshwane administration decision

The ANC chairperson in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said the job of an opposition party was to oppose not to govern, saying that the ANC could not be held responsible for the collapsing of the council as it was merely an opposition party.

Maepa likened the walkouts in council to that of the DA's own walkouts in Parliament, saying the ANC still got the work done and never complained.

"They are complaining because their coalition failed. The DA came without experience, they were unprepared and failed," he said.

On Thursday morning, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the City would be placed under administration, the council dissolved, and by-elections would take place within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.

Among the reasons for this was irregular appointments of senior management, a failure to elect ward committees and unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure highlighted in audit reports. 

While the City does not have a mayor, mayoral committee or city manager due to failed council sittings unable to deal with these appointments, Williams said the delegated powers of the different departmental heads remained intact as per council resolution and they were assisting with the implantation of service delivery.

READ MORE | ANC and EFF 'ready for by-elections' as City of Tshwane placed under administration

Williams said the City had not yet been placed under administration, and the councillors in the capital remained in their positions and would continue to serve their communities.

"The official letters to Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, for consideration, have not yet been served on the DA nor the municipality and to this date and time, the only real correlation to this, is the media statement issued by Maile on Thursday.

"Maile's intention to meet with staff on Saturday and appointing an administrator is therefore wholly premature in terms of Section 139 of the Constitution."

"Maile and Gauteng Premier David Makhura are riding roughshod over our Constitution and democracy," he added.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Murdered UCT student Uyinene's family suing SA Post Office

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 20:22 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Camps Bay 19:38 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 