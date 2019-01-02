 

DA vows to challenge Zuma music album deal

2019-01-02 13:01

Kaveel Singh

The Democratic Alliance in the eThekwini Metro says it will write to the city manager to prevent public coffers being used to record an album with former president Jacob Zuma.

DA councillor Nicole Graham on Wednesday slammed media reports that the City's Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit would be recording struggle songs with Zuma in April.

READ: Bring me my recording contract - Jacob Zuma to make struggle song album

"This record deal is blatant patronage, where the people's money will be used to finance the former president's lifestyle," Graham charged.

Parks, Culture and Recreation Unit head Thembinkosi Ngcobo recently visited Zuma, saying the record deal would boost economic development by promoting cultural activities.

"This proposal has not served before any committee of Council, nor has it been adopted by the Council. The DA has been calling for greater accountability and functionality of the city's parks unit. The unit has seemingly gone rogue, abandoning many of its core functions in favour of flashy events and concerts," Graham said.

While the country's history held immense value, "it is impossible that any rational person would believe that a corrupt and disgraced former president singing ANC struggle songs holds any benefit to the people of eThekwini", she added.

"The DA will fight this matter tooth and nail in the interests of all who prioritise service delivery over politics."

A positive influence on society

Responding to the move from the DA, Ngcobo said that the production of the album was part of the general functions of the municipality.

He said that, during apartheid, the municipality would be responsible for enforcing segregation, citing the restrictions on black people at Durban beaches.

"Black people's culture was seen as backward. Black people never formed part of the nation we had during that time. The message of this album will influence our society positively. It is an important part of our country's history."

Ngcobo added that the City used pre-allocated monies in its budget to fund art projects.

"We record many youth in the city. These are never questioned."

He said the project was part of his department's mandate to encourage social cohesion, arts, culture and heritage.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  jacob zuma  |  durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA takes up seat on UN Security Council

2019-01-02 12:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
Footage shows OR Tambo Airport security 'accepting' cash bribe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 06:27 AM
Road name: ROAD CLOSURES

Kommetjie 14:17 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 1 2019-01-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 