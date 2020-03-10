 

DA wants Emfuleni under administration for its R2.3bn Eskom debt

2020-03-10 16:54

Alex Mitchley

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey. (Elizabeth Sejake)

The DA wants the embattled Emfuleni Municipality to be dissolved, after its assets were seized to foot a massive R2.3 billion debt to Eskom.

DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey has called on provincial Cooperative Governance MEC, Lebogang Maile to place the municipality under administration.

On Tuesday, Fin24 reported property belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark was seized in a bid to settle its unpaid debt to the power utility.

Emfuleni owed Eskom R2.3 billion, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

In 2018, a court judgment ruled the power utility could recover R615 million from the municipality.

"We have issued another summons to collect the balance," Mantshantsha said.

Moodey called on Maile to immediately dissolve the Emfuleni Municipality following the reports.

"The DA first called on Maile to dissolve Emfuleni in August 2019 after the endless sewage mess in the Vaal. Emfuleni lost both of its previous mayors to scandals," he said.

Moodey said Maile should clean up the ANC's own backyard before pointing fingers elsewhere, citing the ANC's dissolving of the City of Tshwane.

