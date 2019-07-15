 

DA wants Koloane to be recalled as ambassador after state capture testimony

2019-07-15 08:52

Jenni Evans

SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, who was chief of state protocol at the time of the Guptas' plane landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. (Gallo Images)

SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, who was chief of state protocol at the time of the Guptas' plane landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, to be recalled after his "incriminating testimony" at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

The party's MP who focuses on international relations, Darren Bergman, said this was after Koloane admitted under oath that he abused his office while he was still the chief of state protocol, to benefit the Gupta family by enabling them to land an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

"Ambassador Koloane's actions were a direct breach of our national security and a violation of the National Key Point Act as he oversaw the landing of a civilian plane at a national key point," Bergman said in a statement.

He said Koloane's actions put him in breach of the act and that he was liable for penalties.

READ: Waterkloof landing: 'I abused the powers of my office,' Koloane admits

"The DA is of the view that this is enough reason for the ambassador to be recalled," said Bergman.

"He has clearly breached the law and this makes his continued stay as an ambassador untenable."

The DA also wants clarity on reports that Koloane will conclude his term as ambassador and will stay at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said last week that she intended to have a discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the suitability of Koloane's ambassadorship in light of his testimony.

"It is my intention that we do discuss whether any particular action might be merited, be it some form of letter or further training or any other action the president might deem necessary," Pandor said at a press briefing ahead of her budget vote.

"So it is a matter I will be taking up," she said.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    dirco  |  da  |  bruce koloane  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | It's Z-Day at state capture inquiry for Jacob Zuma

2019-07-15 08:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 